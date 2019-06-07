Sikorsky closing Pennsylvania helicopter plant by year’s end

Lockheed Martin expects to close its Sikorsky helicopter facility in Coatesville by the end of this year.

The facility's 465 employees were notified about the decision Wednesday. The company plans to relocate the plant's production work to other Lockheed Martin sites and hopes to move many of the affected employees to other Lockheed Martin facilities.

In a statement issued Thursday, the company said it made "the difficult decision" due to the multiyear slump in the rotorcraft industry and the need to balance footprint and workforce with customer and requirements.

Major programs at the plant included Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopter completion work, as well as Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program modifications and upgrades.