Police release name of man killed in workplace accident

Police have released the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at a Connecticut masonry contractor.

New Milford police publicly identified the man killed Friday at New Milford Block and Supply as 29-year-old Daniel Kendrick, of Danbury.

The News Times reports that the accident was reported about 6 p.m. Friday, about an hour after the business closed to the public. Police say Kendrick died after he became trapped in a conveyor belt system at the company's property.

The death remains under investigation by local police, the state medical examiner and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

New Milford Block and Supply was established in 1985, according to its Facebook page.