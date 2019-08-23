2 die in violent crash on Massachusetts-Connecticut border

Police investigate an accident involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and a pickup truck fleeing from Enfield police, Thursday, August 22, 2019, on the Route 5 on the Longmeadow, Mass/Conn. line. Massachusetts State Police say at least two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash near the Connecticut border. Jim Michaud

Authorities have released the names of two men who died a in a violent crash involving a pickup and a mail delivery truck on the Massachusetts-Connecticut border.

The Hampden district attorney's office in a statement said Enfield, Connecticut police were pursuing a pickup driven by 47-year-old David Cersosimo at about 11 a.m. Thursday because he failed to stop after sideswiping another vehicle.

The pursuit crossed the state line into Longmeadow, Massachusetts where the pickup collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Daniel Nacin.

Cersosimo, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Nacin, of Enfield, were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.