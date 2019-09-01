Man struck, killed by Boston-bound train

Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Massachusetts.

Transit and Middleborough police say the victim was trespassing on the tracks just before 11 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by the Boston-bound train.

Neither the victim's name nor his age and hometown were released pending positive identification and notification of family.

There were 47 passengers on the Middleborough/Lakeville line train. They were transported back to the Middleborough/Lakeville station.

Service on the line was suspended.