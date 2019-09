Business ‘This is big.’ Tempur-Pedic mattresses arrive for Lexington firefighters September 04, 2019 03:19 PM

Lexington-based Tempur Sealy mattress manufacturer donated over 250 mattresses to the Lexington Fire Department on Sept. 4, 2019. About 180 will be used by Lexington firefighters, and the rest will be passed onto other firefighters.