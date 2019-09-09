Business

Grains lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was off 3.60 cents at $4.5840 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 4.60 cents at $3.40 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 7.20 cents at $2.68 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans dropped 8.80 cents at 8.4260 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was lost 2.23 cents at $0.9422 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .92 cent at $1.3270 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .58 cent at .6440 a pound.

  Comments  