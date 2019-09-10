Kentucky WWII soldier’s remains identified in Germany

The remains of a Kentucky soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been identified and will be returned home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday that Army Pfc. Jacob W. Givens was officially accounted for in June. Givens was a native of Mount Sterling and was 30 when he died.

A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says Givens was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, which was fighting in Germany's Hürtgen Forest in October 1944.

Officials with the accounting agency analyzed a set of remains found by a woodcutter in 1947. The agency used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to identify Givens.

Givens will be buried Nov. 9 in Prestonsburg.