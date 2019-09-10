Woman killed when commuter train hits car stopped on tracks

Authorities say a woman was killed when a FrontRunner commuter train in metro Salt Lake City struck her car stopped on the tracks.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told KUTV-TV that surveillance video indicates the driver went around the lowered crossing arms and that the car sat on the tracks for about 15 seconds before the impact Tuesday morning.

No passengers on the train were injured.

A bus bridge was set up between Clearfield and Roy for northbound and southbound commuters.