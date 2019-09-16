Markets Right Now: Stocks fall as oil prices spike

Gordon Charlop, center, and Christian Bader work at the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Global stock markets sank Monday after crude prices surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil processing facility. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are lower at midday Monday as oil prices spike following a weekend attack on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude oil each rose more than 11%. Shares of oil producers rose sharply, with Marathon Oil gaining 8.8%.

Companies in fuel-dependent industries fell. American Airlines dropped 5.3% and Royal Caribbean Cruises slipped 1.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152 points, or 0.6%, to 27,067. The index has risen for eight consecutive days.

The S&P 500 is down 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,994. The Nasdaq fell 32 points, or 0.4%, to 8,144.

Bonds rose after a recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.85% from 1.90% Friday. That hurt bank stocks, with Citigroup dropping 1.2%.

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are lower early Monday as oil prices spike following a weekend attack on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude oil each rose around 10%. Shares of oil producers rose sharply, with ConocoPhillips gaining 6.5%.

Companies in fuel-dependent industries fell. American Airlines dropped 4.5% and Royal Caribbean Cruises slipped 2.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 27,130. The index has risen for eight consecutive days.

The S&P 500 is down 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,999. The Nasdaq fell 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,137.

Bonds rose after a recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.86% from 1.90% Friday. That hurt bank stocks, with Citigroup dropping 1.2%.