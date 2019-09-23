A look at failed UK tour operator Thomas Cook

Empty Thomas Cook check-in desk in Gatwick Airport, England Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. British tour company Thomas Cook collapsed early Monday after failing to secure emergency funding, leaving tens of thousands of vacationers stranded abroad. AP Photo

British tour operator Thomas Cook was a major part of the industry for packaged holidays, which are particularly popular in Europe.

Here's a look at the company, by the numbers.

___

Customers: 22 million a year

Employees: 21,000, of which 9,000 in the U.K.

Travel agency shops: 550

Hotels owned: 200, or about 40,000 rooms

Hotels that do business with Thomas Cook: 3,150

Planes: 105

Markets: 16 countries in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Asia

Annual revenue: 9.6 billion pounds, or $11.8 billion (2018)