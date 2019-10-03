Gasoline fundraiser for school supplies rankles and pleases

High school student Artemisio Romero y Carver, right, of Santa Fe, leads environmental activists in a climate change protest song as they deliver a letter of demands to the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Student activists including several Native American high school students urged New Mexico's Democratic governor to take more aggressive action to address climate change, insisting that her targets for reducing pollution from vehicles, power plants and oil rigs are not ambitious enough. State government and school districts in New Mexico rely heavily on income from oil and natural gas production. AP Photo

A major oil company is encountering criticism and appreciation for its pledge to donate $1 to local school math, technology and science projects for every tank of gasoline purchased.

Chevron said Wednesday it would make up to $75,000 available to support schools in three New Mexico cities through its “Fuel Your School” program.

The company invests heavily in local oil production. Top state and district education officials were scheduled to visit an elementary school as new books are delivered under Chevron’s education initiative.

High school senior Jonathan Alonzo of Albuquerque says that Chevron’s charitable efforts put cash-strapped communities in an awkward bind and fly in the face of recent mass student protests against oil dependency.

Chevron corporate affairs manager Tommy Lyles says the company strongly supports technology and science education.