The Latest: GM-UAW talks take turn for worse

John Kirk, right, a 20-year-employee, pickets with co-workers outside the General Motors Fabrication Division, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Parma, Ohio. AP Photo

The Latest on the strike by General Motors workers (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors are taking a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.

A new letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to workers casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM's factories.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dittes' letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.