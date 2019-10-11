California winds move south, may force new power outages

Strong Santa Ana winds in Chatsworth, Calif., blew across power lines causing them to arc and transformers to explode. Power was out for street signs, businesses and residents along Devonshire St. from Topanga Canyon Blvd. to Variel Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Dean Musgrove

Hot, dry winds sweeping into Southern California raised concerns that the region's largest utility could widen power shutoffs Friday to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

Southern California Edison turned off electricity to about 20,000 people but warned that thousands more could lose service as Santa Ana winds gained strength.

Meanwhile Winds gusted dangerously as forecast in Northern California before weather conditions eased and the lights started to come back on. Planned blackouts affected millions and Pacific Gas & Electric faced hostility and second-guessing for its widespread shutoffs.

Over 500,000 PG&E customers were still waiting for power to come back on as of Thursday night.