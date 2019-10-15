Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:

Texarkana Gazette. Oct. 12, 2019.

It's now October in the Twin Cities, and finally the temperatures are starting to reflect the change in seasons.

Almost enough to make someone reach for — love it or loathe it — a hot beverage flavored with pumpkin spice.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Almost.

But October is not just about the fall. No, the end of the month brings that spooky holiday known as Halloween.

Halloween used to be a lot bigger celebration than it is now. Fewer costumed children go door-to-door. And fewer households leave their porch lights on and offer candy to those who still do.

And Halloween could be a great opportunity for Texarkana.

Jefferson, Texas, is known for its Mardi Gras celebration. Hot Springs, Arkansas, has a lock on the big St. Patrick's Day party. Natchitoches, Louisiana, is known for its monthlong Christmas fest.

But no city in our area is a destination for Halloween. Why shouldn't Texarkana become that destination? After all, we are "The Town That Dreaded Sundown."

We can see a decorated downtown. A month of haunted houses, ghost tours, horror film showings, jack-o'-lantern carving competitions, costume contests and more.

There would be opportunities for food and drink vendors, spooky craft sellers, bands — as well as traffic to local hotels, restaurants and retailers.

There is gold in this sort of thing. And the Twin Cities should take a serious look into mining that gold.

___

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Oct. 15, 2019.

There was a lot of news last week — national, international, state, local. Jane Fonda was in the papers again. It seemed news was breaking constantly.

Little Rock's schools. Impeachment in the U.S. House. A trade truce with China. A new exhibit at Crystal Bridges. A city director in Little Rock handcuffed by the cops. E-cigarettes. Kurds. Joker. Rudy. Ellen.

It was strange, but understandable, that a member of the state Legislature in Arkansas could be removed from his position by the full state House of Representatives, and such a thing could be below-the-radar news, if not below the fold. For the first time in more than a century, a member had been expelled. And the vote wasn't close: 88-4.

The state rep, from Hot Springs, had pleaded no contest to failing to file or pay taxes after a June 2018 arrest. He was accused of owing more than a quarter million to the state. For somebody that is in a position to direct state taxes, or at least vote on them, the whole matter was poor form.

But he wouldn't take "go" for an answer. The writing had been on the wall for months, but he wouldn't quit his post. The Speaker of the state House finally decided to take it to the chamber, and reporters for this newspaper had been tallying vote counts for weeks now. The whole situation could have been avoided with a simple resignation. But some people won't learn except through experience, which, it has been said, is a dear teacher.

The lawmaker in question, may he do well in private life, had argued that a no-contest plea isn't the same as a guilty plea, and he should be allowed to continue in office. Even members of his own party didn't buy that. And proved as much in the vote last Friday.

Said lawmaker is now decidedly a former lawmaker. And all it took was a lot of embarrassment, especially for his colleagues who had to do this saddening and upsetting thing last week. Again, poor form.

Let's hope this is the last of it. This bit of news has been lingering much too long.

___

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Oct. 15, 2019.

Once upon a time, the question of whether Arkansas would ever have casinos looked like a sure bet: No way, no how.

Resistance, however, proved futile. Arkansas voters demonstrated a shift in attitudes in 2018 when they backed a constitutional amendment that legally authorizes establishment of four — certainly no more — casinos in the state. Two licenses to operate automatically went to race tracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis. A third went to Pine Bluff, where the Quapaw Tribe has been the unchallenged suitor for the rights to build a flashy casino/hotel.

In Pope County, the fourth site authorized for casino gambling, the journey toward card games, chips and slot machines is proving to be a long and winding road. Think the curvy Highway 23 Pig Trail rather than straight-shot Interstate 49.

A bunch of folks there didn't want — don't want — a casino. But it's coming anyway, we'd bet. It says so right there in the Arkansas Constitution now. The people have spoken and it's not just up to the people of Polk County. The local folks, though, have sure made it complicated.

County leaders favored a casino operated by the Cherokee Nation. Other gambling outfits encouraged the city of Russellville to make its own selection. Allegations of secret meetings among Pope County leaders, promises of millions in community "investments" by casino companies and filing of lawsuits have all left the situation about as clear as the Arkansas River's water.

The Arkansas Racing Commission still has a decision to make. Its window for Pope County applications will close next month.

State Rep. Joe Cloud of Russellville the other day wrote to the commission, urging it to apply "patience and forbearance in dealing with the conundrum in which Pope County finds itself."

In a bit of common sense not always common from a political figure, Cloud asked the commission to wait until the courts have had a chance to rule on a multitude of issues before picking a winning application.

"There's a lot of division right now between the county and the city," Cloud said. "It's terrible."

Sure, gambling has been tearing families apart for eons. Why wouldn't it have the same effect on communities?

Cloud rests his request on the fact Pope County voters passed their own local ordinance creating for themselves a kind of veto power over the constitutional amendment's inclusion of Pope County as site of a casino. That's probably a losing proposition — a local ordinance can hardly limit the Constitution.

But waiting for some legal clarity? The commission could show some wisdom if its members choose to deal with facts, not allegations.