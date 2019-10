Ferry service along San Juan Islands delayed because of a tangled crab pot line

A Washington state ferry passes through a channel in the San Juan islands and in view of Mount Baker Thursday, March 26, 2015, near Friday Harbor, Wash. Ferry service along the San Juan Islands was suffering some delays Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019, after a tangled crab pot line. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Ferry service along the San Juan Islands is suffering some delays Thursday morning after a tangled crab pot line.

KOMO-TV reports the M/V Kaleetan suffered the damage Wednesday afternoon, forcing ferries to scramble to replace the service.

Ferry officials say delays are lingering into Thursday morning, and officials say they will have more information on when the Kaleetan might be fixed once they perform an underwater inspection.

In the meantime, new reservations are blocked trough the morning but reservation rules will be relaxed on all routes and they are waiting all no-show fees if customers are not able to make the ferry.