The Latest: French say Brexit delay only for a good reason

A anti-Brexit supporters carries the Union Jack highlighted with stars of the EU flag in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. In their first weekend session in 37 years, British lawmakers in Parliament debated whether to accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed new divorce deal with the European Union. AP Photo

The Latest on Britain's impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A French official has not ruled out granting a new delay to Britain's withdrawal from the bloc on condition that the U.K. clarifies its reasons for wanting a Brexit delay.

The deputy minister for European affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, told French news broadcaster BFM TV that "there is no new delay without any conditions, without justifications" like a parliamentary election or a new referendum on Brexit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She said France doesn't want the situation "to last forever" beyond the current Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend, called for a quick clarification of the U.K.'s position. In a statement, he said a delay "would not be in any party's interest."

___

8:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to push for a vote on his European Union divorce deal as Parliament prepares for a week of guerrilla warfare over Brexit.

Johnson plans to kick things off by asking for a "straight up-and-down vote" on the EU divorce agreement on Monday, two days after lawmakers voted to delay approving the deal, according to his office.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow could refuse to allow such a vote because parliamentary rules generally bar the same measure from being considered a second time during the same session of Parliament unless something has changed.

Johnson's Conservative government will also introduce the legislation necessary to implement the Brexit agreement, opening the door to potentially lengthy debates and amendments that could scuttle the deal.

___

7:40 a.m.

Germany's economy minister is suggesting it will be a few days before the European Union decides whether to grant a delay to Britain's withdrawal from the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson grudgingly sent a letter seeking an extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline after Parliament slammed the brakes on his effort to push through a new divorce deal.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier noted on Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that Johnson's government will attempt to get a vote on the deal this week. He added "we will have somewhat more clarity in the coming days, and we will then exercise our responsibility and quickly make a decision."

He said he wouldn't have a problem with an extension by "a few days or a few weeks" if that rules out a no-deal Brexit.