Business
Woman denied unemployment payments because of racy video
A Pennsylvania court has ruled that a woman fired for showing a video of naked men to co-workers isn't eligible for unemployment compensation.
A Commonwealth Court panel found that while the video was meant as a joke, Sharon Rodriguez violated policies at the Philadelphia-based clothing firm where she worked.
The judges noted Rodriguez was off-duty when she sent the video via text to a co-worker in March 2018, but she also discussed the video at work with another colleague and played it for her when asked.
The second co-worker reported Rodriguez to a manager, leading to her firing.
An unemployment compensation referee initially sided with Rodriguez. But that ruling was overruled by the state Unemployment Compensation Board of Review.
