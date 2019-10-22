Virginia taxpayers must file by Nov. 1 under extension

The deadline is approaching for Virginia taxpayers who plan to file under the automatic six-month individual income tax extension.

Taxpayers must file by Nov. 1.

In 2018, approximately 373,000 people in Virginia took advantage of the six-month extension.

State tax officials encourage anyone who plans to file under the extension to do so electronically.

Benefits include receiving your refund more quickly. Typically, refunds from electronically-filed returns are issued within about four weeks, while paper returns can take up to eight weeks to process.

Filing electronically also provides proof of receipt or confirmation that your return was received, and whether it was accepted or rejected.