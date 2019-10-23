Oklahoma regent resigns after reelection as vice-chair

A member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has resigned shortly after being reelected vice chairman of the panel overseeing the OU system that includes Cameron and Rogers State universities.

Renzi Stone posted his immediate resignation Tuesday on Twitter after the board elected Gary Pierson as chairman beginning in March. Stone, the president and CEO of a marketing firm, said he has "new opportunities" and is making changes for himself and his family.

Stone was appointed to the board in 2015 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. Pierson was appointed in April by Gov. Kevin Stitt after the death of Regent Billy Burgess Jr.

Last week, Regent Andrew Lester resigned amid criticism over his role representing drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its legal fight with Oklahoma over the opioid crisis.