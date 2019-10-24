Abe meets South Korean premier amid row over trade, history

South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Abe held talks with Lee in a first high-level meeting amid tension between the two neighbors over trade and wartime history. Lee, known as Japan expert, attended Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony Tuesday and was expected to propose improving ties. AP Photo

Japanese and South Korean prime ministers agreed on the importance of improving ties but made no apparent breakthrough Thursday in the first high-level meeting since the neighbors' relations nosedived over trade and history disputes.

South Korea's Lee Nak-yon handed Japanese leader Shinzo Abe a letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the talks. Lee attended Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony Tuesday before meeting with Abe.

An official in Seoul said Moon's personal letter congratulated Japan on the new imperial era of Reiwa and wished for an improvement in bilateral ties. Abe expressed his gratitude for the letter, according to South Korea's first vice foreign minister, Cho Sei-yong, who spoke in a television briefing after the meeting ended.

Cho said Lee and Abe agreed the two countries must not leave their strained ties as-is and that coordination bilaterally and with Washington was important. Lee called for promoting diverse communication and exchanges to try to resolve their frayed ties, Cho said.

Abe told Lee that such cooperation is crucial as they face North Korean nuclear and missile threats, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Abe said the current strained relations should be mended, but Seoul should take the first step.

The meeting was closely monitored for signs of a thaw, but little progress was apparent except an agreement to keep talking.

Lee, who is known as a Japan expert, didn't disclose more details about the talks as he left Abe's office. "I don't know," Lee told reporters.

Relations have worsened since Japan in July tightened export controls on key high-tech materials used by South Korean manufacturers. Tokyo cited unspecified security concerns, but Seoul called it retaliation for its courts ordering Japanese companies to compensate Korean laborers for abusing them during Japan's 1910-1945 colonization.

Japan maintains all compensation issues were settled under the 1965 bilateral treaty.

Abe in his meeting with Lee reiterated Japan's position that South Korea should keep its promise, referring to the 1965 agreement.

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.