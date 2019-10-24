Repeal of state sales tax on tampons headed to Ohio governor

A proposal repealing Ohio's sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products is headed to the governor.

The measure cleared the Ohio Senate on Wednesday in a 30-1 vote after earlier winning unanimous approval in the Ohio House.

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ' ahn-TAH'-nee), of Miamisburg, and Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, co-sponsored legislation repealing the so-called "pink tax."

The repeal language was folded into another bill to provide a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

Kelly says making medically necessary products more accessible to women and girls ensure they're "better able to lead a healthful life" so they can regularly attend school, go to work and participate in personal events.