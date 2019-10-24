US new homes sales fell 0.7% in September

In this June 14, 2019 photo shows a new home for sale in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Oct. 24 The Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. AP Photo

U.S. new home sales fell slightly in September with all regions of the country except the Midwest showing declines.

The Commerce Department says sales of new homes fell 0.7% last month following a big 6.2% surge in sales in August. Homes were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, 15.5% higher than a year ago.

Many economists had expected sales to keep rising in September, reflecting declining mortgage rates and ultra-low unemployment.

However, the housing industry is combating a variety of factors that are holding back growth ranging from a shortage of construction workers to a lack of available land for new homes.

The median price of a new home fell 7.9% last month to $299,400, down from an August price of $325,200.