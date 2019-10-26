Harness racing begins at track on Kentucky-Tennessee border

A new harness racing facility near the Kentucky-Tennessee border is hosting its inaugural meet.

The Leaf Chronicle reports there is still a lot of work to be done at the Oak Grove Racing & Gaming, but the racetrack, paddock and horse stabling barns are complete.

That was enough to get the racing started on Oct. 18 at the venue that is a joint project of Churchill Downs and Keeneland Association.

A joint statement said opening weekend was a great success with nearly 1,000 fans attending and a field of 172 horses over 24 races. Oak Grove paid out $142,000 in prize purses.

The meet runs through Nov. 12. Then Oak Grove will close for further construction. The $150 million facility should be fully built out by the summer of 2020.