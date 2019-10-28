Ex-postal worker sentenced for mail truck robberies

A former U.S. Postal Service worker is going to federal prison for helping rob Los Angeles-area mail trucks of nearly $240,000.

William Crosby of Inglewood was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Prosecutors say Crosby arranged for his half-brother and others to rob two postal trucks at gunpoint and steal a container of cash from a third in 2017 and 2018.

Under a plea agreement, Crosby said he used his job as a supervisor to identify trucks carrying cash from the sale of money orders and Postal Service merchandise.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors say one robbery victim was so traumatized that he later committed suicide.

Crosby pleaded guilty to robbery and a firearms charge. His half-brother, Myron Crosby, pleaded guilty to robbery and awaits sentencing.