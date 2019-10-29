Dispute on pipeline compressor station heads to court

A contentious plan to build a natural gas pipeline compressor station in a historic African American community in Virginia is headed to a federal appeals court.

The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday from opponents who want to overturn a permit approved by the State Air Pollution Control Board.

The permit would allow the construction of a compressor station in Union Hill for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The unincorporated community was founded by freed slaves.

Opponents are concerned that exhaust from the station would cause harmful health effects on nearby residents.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The pipeline's lead developer — Dominion Energy — has said that most air emissions at the station will be 50% to 80% lower than at any other compressor station in Virginia.