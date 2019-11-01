India, Germany agree to boost industrial cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, walks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they arrive for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Merkel is on a three-day visit to India. AP Photo

India and Germany have agreed to enhance cooperation in tackling climate change, cybersecurity, skill development, artificial intelligence, energy security, civil aviation and defense production.

The two countries signed several agreements on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying India is eager to benefit from Germany's expertise.

Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would also like to collaborate with India in infrastructure projects, waste management and water supply.

Merkel is accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries as well as a business delegation.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe. Bilateral trade reached $21.9 billion in the 2017-18 financial year, an increase of 17% from the previous year.