1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in Washington for a trip to New York City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

In one year, Americans will decide whether to grant President Donald Trump a second term in office or send a still-to-be-determined Democrat to the White House.

Electing a Democrat would shift the nation’s posture on immigration, the economy and national security. Democrats are still sorting out their party’s identity, with the top tier of candidates in the primary featuring both moderates and liberals.

Other unresolved questions at the one-year mark include the state of the American economy. Trump also faces the prospect of running for reelection while being just the third president ever impeached by the House of Representatives.

The 2020 election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 — one year from Sunday.