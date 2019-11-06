More listeria recalls of veggies: Whole Foods, a big box chain and 3 supermarket chains

Another day, more coast-to-coast listeria-caused recalls of vegetable products from colossus Mann Packing, whose retail seller customers are suffering through a rerun of Mann’s gargantuan 2017 listeria recall.

And “coast-to-coast” defines this round of recalls: Northeast supermarket chain Wegmans, big box Midwestern chain Meijer, Pacific Coast supermarket chains QFC and Fred Meyer. And, with more products than the other three combined, Amazon.com-owned Whole Foods Market stores in 22 states from Florida to Utah.

They join Walmart.com, Kroger, Del Monte, Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and other grocers who’ve had to pull products after the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency told Mann that there was a potential listeria problem.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Customers with these items definitely shouldn’t eat them. Either throw them out or return them for a full refund. Starting in the Northeast and working West:

▪ Wegmans recalled Veggie Power Blend and Tofo Shiitake Slaw sold on the Self Serve Cold Bar from Sept. 29 through Monday. Customers can return these products to each store’s service desk for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Wegmans at 855-934-3663 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Midwestern Walmart lookalike Meijer recalled its store-brand Store-Made Vegetable Tray, Vegetable Tray With Dip, Scale Cauliflower Florets and Scale Broccoli Florets, all with sell by dates between Sept. 25 and Nov. 8. This was from all Meijer stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as the Knapps Corner and Rockford stores in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area.

Customers with questions can call Meijer at 800-543-3704, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

▪ GHNW recalled GH Foods Stir Fry Blend and GH Foods Mushroom Stir Fry Blend with sell by dates of Oct. 27 to Nov. 8 from QFC and Fred Meyer, two subsidiaries of Kroger, in Oregon and Washington. Part of the broccoli slaw is being recalled by Mann Packing.

Customers with questions about this recall can call GNHW at 888-449-9386, Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

▪ The products Whole Foods recalled were sold from Oct. 10 through Monday and were from the salad bar, hot bar, chef’s cases or in plastic containers. They’re listed below.

Bring a receipt into the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 844-936-8255 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Listeria strikes 1,600 Americans each year, bringing fever, headache, stiffness, stomachaches and diarrhea to most people. Listeria can kill senior citizens and children under 5, and pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.