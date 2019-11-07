Company says nearly 120 Sidney jobs moving to Missouri

Bass Pro Shops says nearly 120 jobs at its Cabela's operation in Sidney will be relocated to Bass Pro Shops' headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

The company announced Wednesday that employees who choose not to move to Springfield will be offered severance and outplacement aid.

Company spokesman Jack Wlezien says the relocation is "consistent with the company's long-term commitment to efficiently provide the highest level of service."

It's not clear how many jobs will remain in Sidney. Wlezien didn't immediately return a message Thursday from The Associated Press.

Cabela's once employed around 2,000 people in Sidney before it was bought by Bass Pro Shops. The deal was completed in September 2017.