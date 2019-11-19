Airbus secures sale of 12 A320neos with Europe’s easyJet

An Emirates Airline A-380 leads the "Al Fursan", or the Knights, a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team during the opening day of the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The biennial airshow opened as major Gulf airlines rein back big-ticket purchases after a staggering $140 billion in new orders were announced at the 2013 show before global oil prices collapsed. AP Photo

Airbus says British budget carrier easyJet will buy 12 more A320neos it previously had options to purchase, pushing the airline’s total order for the single-aisle plane to 159.

The airline operates mostly across Europe with a fleet of entirely Airbus aircraft, serving 155 European airports.

The list price of the A320neo in 2018 was $110.6 million, making the order for 12 worth about $1.3 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate better prices.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Airbus on Monday secured $30 billion in sales at the airshow while competitor Boeing got a boost for its troubled 737 Max jets grounded around the world when Turkey’s SunExpress announced it would purchase 10 more for its fleet.