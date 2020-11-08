Business
The Latest: 3 games today pit teams with 2 or fewer losses
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):
___
1:05 p.m.
Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.
Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.
They are:
Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)
Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)
and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)
This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.
That last time that happened was in 1999.
--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
