Strong Santa Ana winds blow through Southern California

Strong Santa Ana winds blew through the mountains and foothills of Southern California on Friday, bringing high danger of wildfires and power shutoffs for thousands of residents in an effort to prevent ignitions caused by sparking utility lines.

At one point Southern California Edison cut power to more than 16,000 customers and was considering cuts to an additional 96,000. By Friday night, about 8,600 were without power and possible cuts was reduced to under 2,700.

The remaining shutoffs affected Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

San Diego Gas & Electric put about 2,700 customers on notice for potential power cuts but hadn't pulled the plug as of Friday night.

Red flag warnings for high fire danger went into effect on Thanksgiving Day as the Santa Anas picked up speed, topping 80 mph (128.7 kph) in the San Gabriel Mountains Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

A gust hit 79 mph (127.1 kph) at Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains early Friday, the NWS said.

The seasonal Santa Anas heighten fire danger with the combination of powerful gusts and very dry air that reduces the moisture in vegetation and makes it easier to burn.

The winds were expected to lessen during the day but persist into the weekend.