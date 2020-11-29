Georgia county rejects industrial zoning as residents revolt

A northeast Georgia county is denying plans to rezone land for industrial use after residents said development would ruin the area's rural character.

WDUN-AM reports the Banks County Commission rejected two applications to rezone a total of 900 acres (365 hectares) on Tuesday, in a revolt against development pressure that continues to spill northward along Interstate 85 from metro Atlanta.

Applicant Jeff Grant told commissioners he knew there was opposition from the community, pledging to meet with neighbors to discuss what they would like to see there.

But residents told commissioners they are not interested in development in any form.

“We don’t want it. Just pure and simple, we don’t want it," said resident Kenneth Bennett. “At the zoning meeting, I talked to many people who have moved to our county to get away from what this developer is wanting you to do.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Others opponents cited additional traffic, strained infrastructure, loss of agricultural character, stream pollution and light pollution.

The county staff had recommended granting the rezoning.

Commissioners did approve a rezoning for part of a steel fabrication facility that's being built nearby. No one opposed that plan.