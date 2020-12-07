Winds bring Southern California power cuts, fire danger

Gusty, dry Santa Ana winds swept parts of Southern California on Monday, forcing utilities to begin targeted power cuts to prevent electrical equipment from sparking and igniting wildfires in vegetation dried out after the hot summer months.

The Santa Anas were expected to grow in strength and persist into Tuesday.

Ventura County firefighters stopped the spread of a small fire that erupted at late-morning and spread along the Santa Clara River in agricultural land northwest of Los Angeles. The blaze was started when a tree fell onto a power line, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Southern California Edison de-energized circuits serving more than 32,000 customers in six counties and was considering cuts to more than 183,000 customers in nine counties. San Diego Gas & Electric cut more than 8,000 customers' power and said about 42,000 more could be affected.

Citing improved conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric canceled plans to turn off power to about 8,500 customers in five counties in its service areas in northern and central California.

Winds blowing in the San Francisco Bay Area were expected to decrease in strength but humidity levels were also predicted to continue falling.