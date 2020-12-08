Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .102 cents at $5.7020 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .014 cent at $4.16 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced .44 cents at $3.49 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .08 cents at 11.4440 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0043 cent at $1.0775 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .008 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .0082 cent at .6470 a pound.

