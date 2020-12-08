Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained .102 cents at $5.7020 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .014 cent at $4.16 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced .44 cents at $3.49 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .08 cents at 11.4440 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0043 cent at $1.0775 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .008 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .0082 cent at .6470 a pound.