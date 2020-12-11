Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ala.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Decatur, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.14.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.55, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM

Health & Medicine

Editorial Roundup: Idaho

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service