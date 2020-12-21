Anonymous donor pays layaway balances at Hazard Walmart

Some eastern Kentucky residents got an early Christmas present when their layaway items were paid off by an anonymous donor.

The Hazard Walmart said in a Facebook post last week that the person gave $21,000, paying the layaway balances for 96 families, WYMT-TV reported.

Courtney McIntosh said a family member's balance was paid off, making their Christmas less stressful.

“I’m just so excited for all the kids to open (gifts) on Christmas morning now and I’m really excited for my mother-in-law because she was really upset and she had already told her daughter that she wasn’t gonna be able to afford Christmas,” said McIntosh. “To know that somebody came to our town and thought about us like I can’t even express my gratitude.”

Hazard Walmart manager Jason Higgins said it's touching when customers pay off others' layaways during the holiday season.

"We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year,” he said.