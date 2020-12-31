GM draws back the curtain on new Corvette’s design and engineering

General Motors designers are ready to share the inspiration that resulted in finally making a mid-engine Corvette.

Chevrolet has produced a two-part documentary about developing the super sports car with the intention of offering it free to Corvette enthusiasts.

In Part 1 of the documentary, the Corvette Stingray design team shares what inspired the car's groundbreaking design, listing jet airplanes and racing as two areas of influence.

The series is called, “Revolution: The Mid-Engine Corvette Development Story." Chevrolet released Part 1, which runs about 9 minutes, on Dec. 22 on Corvette’s Facebook, Instagram pages and Chevrolet’s YouTube page.

Part 2 will feature the perspective of Corvette’s engineers and airs at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.

"The first ever mid-engine Corvette Stingray is an incredibly special sports car, and our team was aware of this from the start," said Trevor Thompkins, a Chevy spokesman. "We decided to record elements of the vehicle’s development and conversations with team members for GM’s archives."

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine production car in Corvette history. Chevrolet engineers and designers wanted to make a mid-engine ‘Vette since at least 1960. So to enthusiasts, the car is already legendary. It has won nearly every major new car award since it debuted last year.

The 2021 Corvette has just gone on sale and starts at $59,995, matching the 2020 model, which is about a $4,000 increase over the 2019 Corvette. Comparatively, the mid-engine Porsche 718 Cayman starts at $61,250. All prices include destination charges.

The Corvette's designers and engineers wanted Corvette fans to have a peek into the design and development process that most people do not get to see, Thompkins said. The series is shot mostly at GM's Global Technical Center in Warren.

"We filmed certain moments in the final stages of development in 2018 through to the reveal in 2019, and edited the two episodes in 2020," Thompkins said. He declined to say how much GM spent to make the sleek production.

"We hope the documentary will be priceless in the eyes of our Corvette fans and owners," Thompkins said.