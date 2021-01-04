Sound Transit cancels north line train due to mudslide

Sound Transit officials said Sunday that north line train service for Monday has been canceled after a weekend mudslide was reported between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations following a stormy weekend that dumped several inches of precipitation in the area.

A spokesman for the transit agency said northbound service is expected to resume on Tuesday, KOMO-TV reported. The agency said commuters could consider using regularly scheduled bus service while the train service was suspended.

A cold front ushered in a strong storm to parts of Puget Sound Saturday, drenching several areas of the state and causing several accidents on Interstate 90. Another round of wet weather moved through Sunday evening.