Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was advanced 21 cents at $6.57 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 12.25 cents at $4.8075 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.6050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 20 cents at $1.4950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.1357 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.3537 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .30 cent at .7075 cents a pound.