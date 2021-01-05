Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago 5oard of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was advanced 21 cents at $6.57 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 12.25 cents at $4.8075 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.6050 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 20 cents at $1.4950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .85 cent at $1.1357 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.3537 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .30 cent at .7075 cents a pound.

