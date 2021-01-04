Hundreds of temps at GM’s Flint Assembly to be converted to full time

Around Dec. 23, General Motors Flint Assembly Shop chairman and the plant manager mailed letters to 300 temporary workers as a holiday surprise.

The letters told the workers that they would be converted to full time by the end of January.

"A lot of them thought it wouldn't happen until March because of COVID delaying things," said Eric Welter, shop chairman of UAW Local 598. "We wanted them to know about it and celebrate it with their family because it is a life-changing event."

In fact, GM said Monday it will convert more than 650 hourly employees from temporary to regular full-time status at its plants across nine states by the end of this month as part of its 2019 national contract with the UAW.

The bulk of those workers, 300, are at GM's Flint Assembly plant where GM builds its heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

"It's about people at this point," Welter told the Free Press. "I have some temps who've been here as long as four years."

Pay bump

Welter said everyone benefits when temps are promoted to full time because it allows the other seniority workers to move into better jobs they couldn't otherwise hold.

"For the other temps waiting to be converted, this is a group that is out of their way, so to speak, and they can look forward to moving up next," Welter said.

The conversion is driven by the terms GM agreed to with the UAW in the 2019 national contract after a 40-day strike by union members. One of the biggest issues during the strike was allowing more temporary employees to become regular full-time employees.

"There is specific language in the contract that we agree to convert temporary employees to regular full-time employees after they meet a certain threshold," Flores said.

Part of the criteria a temporary worker must meet is to have been employed at GM for at least two years, the contract stated.

“UAW members negotiated and ratified a path to seniority status in the 2019 national negotiations and because of their contract, 650 members will gain seniority status and benefits this month,"Terry Dittes, UAW vice president of the GM Department, said in a statement. "This life-changing event is a testament to our members' hard work as permanent temporary employees and the power of collective bargaining that created this defined path for them to seniority status.”

GM said the temporary employees transitioning to regular full-time status will see improvements in their medical plan cost-share and they will add dental and vision coverage, company contributions into their 401(k) plans, profit sharing and life insurance coverage.

They get an immediate pay bump to $19.50 to $21 an hour, up from $16.67 or $17.53 now, Welter said.

"It puts them on the path for annual raises and eventually get to $32.32 an hour, which wasn't on the radar as a temp," Welter said. "The health insurance improves and dental, life and vision all comes into play now. Also, their vacation time goes from two days to 80 hours."

Big conversions at other plants

Employees are "the heart and soul of everything we do," said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

"Through their hard work and dedication to building quality products, they are taking the next step in their journey with GM," Kienle said.

At GM's Arlington Assembly in Texas, GM will convert 100 temps to full time, Flores said. GM makes its full-size SUVs at Arlington. At its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana, where GM assembles its regular pickups, about 70 temps will convert to full time and at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri about 60 workers will convert to full time. GM builds its midsize pickups at Wentzville.

The balance of workers to be converted to full time are across five other GM plants in North America, Flores said.

In September, GM converted about 100 temps to full-time at Wentzville. That conversion came a week after the Detroit Free Press first reported that GM was using volunteer salaried employees on the line at Wentzville Assembly because of high absenteeism amid the coronavirus pandemic in that region.

GM employs more total U.S. workers than any other auto manufacturer and has invested more than $29 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the last 10 years, Flores said.

“Today’s announcement affirms GM’s continuing commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base,” added Kienle.