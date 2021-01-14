Washington Federal: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $39 million.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $134.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

Washington Federal shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.41, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.