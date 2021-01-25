Engine maker to close 300-worker Memphis plant

Engine maker Cummins Inc. said it plans to close its plant in Tennessee and move its operations to South Carolina.

Cummins spokeswoman Katie Zarich said Friday that operations at the ReCon Memphis Plant, which rebuilds turbochargers, will be consolidated into a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by the third quarter of this year.

The Memphis plant currently has 300 employees, Zarich said.

A key reason for the closing is because turbochargers are lasting longer, “decreasing the demand for remanufactured turbochargers,” Zarich said in a statement.

“We understand this announcement brings uncertainty, and we plan to provide significant support to minimize the impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local communities,” she said.

The Indiana-based company designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered engines. Cummins also offers new parts and rebuilt parts and engines.