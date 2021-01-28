S&T Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.2 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $91.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $339.1 million.

S&T Bancorp shares have increased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.