Lennox: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $111.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.89.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $914 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $356.3 million, or $9.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $10.55 to $11.15 per share.

Lennox shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.