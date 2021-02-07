Sinkhole opens on street amid water break, swallows SUV

A sinkhole that opened up on a north Philadelphia street amid a water main break swallowed a sport utility vehicle.

WCAU-TV reports that the hole appeared Sunday morning on a street in the Logan neighborhood near Einstein Medical Center as streams of water shot into the air from the main break.

The SUV didn't appear to have major damage, but the condition of the driver wasn't immediately known.

Police blocked off the road as they investigated and prepared to try to get the vehicle out of the hole.