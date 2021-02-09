Business

Consol Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CANONSBURG, Pa.

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.8 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

Consol Energy shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 3% in the last 12 months.

