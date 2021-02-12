Falcons hire former Texans executive Olsen as senior VP

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Houston Texans executive Chris Olsen as senior director of football administration.

Olsen spent the last 13 seasons as the Texans’ senior vice president of football administration. He worked with the Texans' general manager on player contracts and the salary cap and is expected to have similar duties with the Falcons.

Newly named Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Olsen “is widely respected across the entire league for his knowledge of the game and the business, and the work he has accomplished to this point in his career. On top of that, he is a great human being and teammate and we are excited for him to join the Falcons organization.”

Olsen worked with the NFL management council from 1999-2006 as the manager of labor operations. He reviewed and analyzed player contracts to make sure teams remained in compliance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and salary cap. He also was the league’s liaison to the players association regarding player contracts.