Southern Co.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $391 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.13 billion, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.38 billion.

Southern Co. shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 5%. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.