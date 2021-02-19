Business

Deere: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MOLINE, Ill.

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.22 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.05 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.12 billion.

Deere shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 4%. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.

